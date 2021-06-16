Young South Africans making waves overseas
Thebe Magugu, Thuso Mbedu, Trevor Stuurman, Nasty C and Elaine; are some of the young South African names that have got tongues wagging across our shores.
From featuring on Times Square's billboard to being recognised and praised by the biggest names and publications in the world, our young generation has truly taken the phrase "dream big African child" to a whole other level.
Thebe Magugu
South African renowned fashion designer Thebe Magugu has truly found his voice, and the fashion world is listening.
The young township boy from Ipopeng, situated on the outskirts of Kimberley, in the Northern Cape province, has been raising the bar in fashion for the past couple of years.
Being a 2021 Woolmark Prize Top 6 finalist, Magugu continues to forge on to global success and we can't wait to see where his growth takes the 27-year-old designer.
Thuso Mbedu
One of SA's success stories has to be actress Thuso Mbedu's as she defied the odds and became one of the biggest household names the country has ever seen.
Dubbed the "breakout star" of Amazon Prime's gripping series Underground Railroad, Mbedu has been getting international praise for executing her role of Cora, a young enslaved woman seeking freedom on the railroad.
The star who now lives in Los Angeles has shown us how hard work and dedication to your craft can see you achieve the imaginable.
Trevor Stuurman
The world through photographer Trevor Stuurman's eyes has proven to be so fascinating, even the international market can't help be take notice.
Known for his unique take on fashion and art, this photographer's portraits always challenge the stereotypical views of Africa and its culture.
With the aim of wanting to make sure the world sees the beauty of the African continent, Stuurman changed the visual narrative of contemporary Africa when he took over Global Citizen’s Instagram account for Africa Day last month in a bid to celebrate the continent’s rich heritage.
His creativity and innovation have seen Stuurman receive numerous international nods and recognition from big publications.
Nasty C
From South Africa to New York, rapper Nsikayesizwe "Nasty C" Ngcobo is truly making a global impact in the music space and continues to make strides with his music that has received the attention of American hip heavyweights T.I and Snoop Dogg.
The self-proclaimed "coolest kid in Africa" has come a long way since he first started honing his mic skills as a 9-year-old growing up in the coastal city of Durban.
With many local and international collaborations under his belt, Nasty C has definitely solidified his place in front of a global hip-hop audience and it doesn't seem like he's about to stop.
Elaine
R&B singing sensation Elaine Mukheli is fast becoming a name to be reckoned with in the international music industry.
From signing with an international label to being in the running of receiving a BET nomination for The Best International Act, Elaine is truly living the dream.
This 22-year-old is noted as one of the breakthrough talents and emerging voices in music from around the world, and SA is super proud our of the home girl who's already doing amazing things at her young age.