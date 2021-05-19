Ex-Miss Earth bags award for her innovative solution to water treatment

Mokwena uses discarded maize tassels for purification

Former Miss Earth SA (Water) and environmental scientist Pinky Mokwena has won the first South African Blue Oceans Awards for her innovative solution on water treatment.



The 27-year-old masters student from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has found an innovative way to use maize tassels to filter polluted water in an environmentally friendly way...