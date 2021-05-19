South Africa

Ex-Miss Earth bags award for her innovative solution to water treatment

Mokwena uses discarded maize tassels for purification

19 May 2021 - 09:02

Former Miss Earth SA (Water) and environmental scientist Pinky Mokwena has won the first South African Blue Oceans Awards for her innovative solution on water treatment.

The 27-year-old masters student from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has found an innovative way to use maize tassels to filter polluted water in an environmentally friendly way...

