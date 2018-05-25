Where are they now? Former Miss South Africa winners
The Miss South Africa pageant will be taking place May 27 this year and marks 25 years since the first black Miss South Africa won the crown. The reigning queen of 1993 was Jacqui Mofokeng, who has since made New Jersey in the United States of America her home with her family.
Her victory was followed by equally iconic business woman and TV Personality, Basetsana Kumalo.
As the pageant continues to open more opportunities for women who enter, we look at the whereabouts of other women who won the Miss South Africa pageant.
Peggy-Sue Khumalo
Khumalo won the title back in 1996. Before bagging the crown, Khumalo worked as a domestic worker with her mother. Khumalo graduated at Damelin College with a PR and Communications diploma and also obtained her BA Hons Economics & Political Sciences at the University of Manchester in the UK. In 2012 she continued to slay in the world of Economics when she was made an Executive at Investec South Africa. Khumalo currently heads the Public Sector and Black Business Portfolio at Investec.
Joan Madibeng
Madibeng entered the competition under Joan Romagaoshi in 2003 before marrying owner and founder of RBJ Energy, Jedd Madibeng two years later. Ramagoshi was announced as the brand manager of Mamelodi Sundowns and also runs The Real Architects of Society gala dinner, an annual event she birthed in 2010. She currently runs Joan Madibeng Management which amalgamated with her grooming school.
At #nalediawards with @MargaretHirsch. What a great ambiance, #emotions, #laughter #celebration pic.twitter.com/P04hf2Nr09— Thuli Sithole (@thulisithole) June 5, 2017
Thuli Sithole
Winning the Miss SA crown in 2005 was perhaps the first slice of the royal experience for Thuli Sithole. She married Swati Prince Cedza Dlamini and has two children with him. In 2012, Entrepreneur Magazine announced that she now runs Uthukon Concierge, a lifestyle management company that helps organise clients' shopping amongst its services. In an interview with Afternoon Express, she revealed that she went into a rut and relationship woes with Prince Dlamini. This experience motivated her to become a motivational speaker.
The black woman is the most unprotected, unloved woman on earth, yet she still finds a way to give so much of herself, she has the fighting spirit of a lioness, she protects those she loves even if it means putting her life at risk, she finds quiet moments even in the midst of storms to kneel down and pray for herself, her children and husband... she wakes up regardless how heavy her heart feels and does what needs to be done to feed her loved ones. She’s is the grandchild of women who were abused and oppressed and could still love their oppressors children like their own so she is love personified... She is the only flower that grows unwatered... she is me, she is you, she is a BLACK AFRICAN QUEEN!!! And she is coming for everything that was stolen from her, she’s taking her rightful place in society, she’s demanding what’s rightfully hers... THE THRONE #KgoshigadiYaAfrica
Bokang Mantjane
Montjane had her crowning glory back in 2010, she became the second black contestant to enter the big four of pageants (Miss World, Miss Earth, Miss International and Miss Universe) preceded by Zambia's Cynthia Kanema. She has since started a production company, Pulse TVF of which she is an executive producer for. She also founded the Bokang Montjane Foundation.
Ziphozakhe Zokufa
According to Miss SA pageant rules, when a reigning winner is awarded another title, much like Rolene Strauss in 2014 who won Miss World, her Miss South Africa title goes to the runner-up. In this case it was the beautiful Ziphozakhe Zokufa, whom held her responsibilities as Miss South Africa until 2015. She is currently a student advocate for charity group, Hope Cape Town. She has also continued to model and was seen working the runway at South African Fashion Week 2018.