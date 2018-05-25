Where are they now? Former Miss South Africa winners

The Miss South Africa pageant will be taking place May 27 this year and marks 25 years since the first black Miss South Africa won the crown. The reigning queen of 1993 was Jacqui Mofokeng, who has since made New Jersey in the United States of America her home with her family.

Her victory was followed by equally iconic business woman and TV Personality, Basetsana Kumalo.

As the pageant continues to open more opportunities for women who enter, we look at the whereabouts of other women who won the Miss South Africa pageant.