Mango employees have been paid for July, says airline

Mango airline employees have received their outstanding July salaries, management has confirmed.

This after Mango received requested partial funding from the department of public enterprises, said airline spokesperson Benediction Zubane.

Zubane said outstanding salaries were paid on August 29.

The government announced in June that it had sold a 51% stake in SAA to the Takatso Consortium.

In August, the South Gauteng High Court ruled that the airline would go into voluntarily business rescue using a plan from its board.

Earlier in August, business rescue practitioner Sipho Sono said the airline was meeting creditors and employee representatives to deal with issues regarding the rescue process.

Zubane said the deadline to pay August salaries was on September 5.

He said an update will be provided on when the airline is ready to fly again.

TimesLIVE