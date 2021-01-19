5 times Miss SA's bikini body was goals
While lockdown has not necessarily been kind to many of us, especially when it come to our weight, one person who has remained a shining example is our very own, Miss South Africa.
Shudufhadzo "Shudu" Musida is leading the body positivity movement from the front, often sharing snaps of her snatched body in what is the true embodiment of beauty and brains.
The 24-year-old model made history as the first Miss SA winner from Limpopo, but many have also hailed her curvy body, which is not always celebrated on the pageant scene.
Shudu has kept us motivated to get our bodies right, despite lockdown, as she often shares about her fitness journey.
On her social media, she recently shared how she has "been waking up early to go to gym and things are switching up". And all the hard work is showing!
Here are five times Shudu rocked swimwear, and left us inspired to up our game.
Who says swimwear can't be a total fashion moment? We love how Shudu paired her black one piece with a high fashion Fabrosanz hat.
If you were wondering who the winner of the #SpotiChallenge was, look no further. Shudu is the picture of cool in her on-trend bucket hat.
Clearly our queen knows to be sun-smart as she makes sure to cover up from harmful rays. Being responsible in the sun is a message we are here for, as she covers up in a full-brimmed hat.
Before winning Miss SA, Shudu was a successful model, rocking a brush cut like a queen. They say happy girls are the prettiest, and we couldn't agree more!
Shudu can make anything look cool, including this pair of retro sunglasses which she paired with a sexy animal-print bikini.