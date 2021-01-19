5 times Miss SA's bikini body was goals

While lockdown has not necessarily been kind to many of us, especially when it come to our weight, one person who has remained a shining example is our very own, Miss South Africa.

Shudufhadzo "Shudu" Musida is leading the body positivity movement from the front, often sharing snaps of her snatched body in what is the true embodiment of beauty and brains.

The 24-year-old model made history as the first Miss SA winner from Limpopo, but many have also hailed her curvy body, which is not always celebrated on the pageant scene.

Shudu has kept us motivated to get our bodies right, despite lockdown, as she often shares about her fitness journey.

On her social media, she recently shared how she has "been waking up early to go to gym and things are switching up". And all the hard work is showing!

Here are five times Shudu rocked swimwear, and left us inspired to up our game.