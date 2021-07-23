Want a bigger raise? How about R740? US companies push Covid-19 shots for staff

Kevin Kelly is hitting his anti-vax workers where it may hurt them most: their pay cheques.

On Sept. 1, when regular raises go through for the 250 workers at Emerald Packaging Inc.'s plastic bag factory outside San Francisco, those fully vaccinated will get a 3% bump, while those who resisted vaccination will get only half, 1.5%.

“With the Delta variant spreading quickly and likely to hit the unvaccinated here, and thus put everyone at risk for sickness, it likely is my last best shot to get people jabbed,” said Kelly, CEO of the family-owned manufacturing operation.

Kelly plans to tell workers on Aug. 1, to give them time to get vaccinated if they want the larger raise.

A national vaccination campaign spearheaded by the Biden administration peaked at 3.3 million doses a day in mid-April and has been limping along at a daily pace of just over 500,000 since the Fourth of July holiday. At the current pace, most models show the country won't reach the lowest threshold for herd immunity — about 70% — until late this year.

Now, with those government efforts having stalled, companies like Kelly's have taken on the task of cajoling reluctant workers to get the vaccine.

Unlike large swathes of the service sector — which can keep many workers remote in the face of a renewed virus wave — manufacturers and many other front-line businesses don't have that option, so some are getting creative in pushing people to take the vaccine. With order books bulging as the economy continues its recovery and labour supply already thin, many are fearful of losing staff time to the illness.

Covid-19 infections are increasing across the country, according to Reuters data, with some 40,000 infections reported on average every day. That’s 16% of the daily peak seen during the pandemic in January, but the fast-spreading Delta variant is now making headway, especially in many traditionally industrial Midwestern states where vaccination rates are lower than in coastal regions and major cities.