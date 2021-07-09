S Mag

Beauty mood boosters to add to your vanity case

By Nokubonga Thusi - 09 July 2021 - 00:00
Image: 123RF/picsfive
Jimmy Choo I Want Choo EDP 60ml, R1 ,499.
Jimmy Choo I Want Choo EDP 60ml, R1 ,499. 
Image: Supplied.

Though we can’t go out for a night on the town right now –we will definitely be living vicariously through this new oriental floral scent from Jimmy Choo that smells as good as it looks.

I Want Choo

Once you get your dose of glitter with its red, sparkling box and gold, striking bottle –savour the enveloping and seductive scent profile thanks to notes of mandarin juice, peach, a heart note of red spider lily and jasmine sambac and base notes of vanilla and benzoin.

Whether you spritz this on to get into the party mood at home or save it for a real girls’ night out –get your hands on this scent and thank us later.

Benefit Chachatint Cheek and Lip Stain in Mangotint, R 475.
Benefit Chachatint Cheek and Lip Stain in Mangotint, R 475. 
Image: Supplied.

Chachatint

Nothing brightens up the day or your skin like a touch of blush.

Great for bringing about a melanin glow, go warmer blush shades such as coral, tangerine, red or even purple that will really compliment darker skin tones.

The multi-purpose formula Chachatint Cheek and Lip Stain in Mangotint from Benefit is a must to add if you love a sheer, luminous finish to your blush that still delivers punchy colour on the skin or gives a hint of colour on the lips.

 

 

Playgirl HypnotEyes Palette in Fate, R60.
Playgirl HypnotEyes Palette in Fate, R60. 
Image: Supplied.

Playgirl HypnotEyes

If you love to experiment with different eye looks, appreciate a splash of glitter every now and then or just like to keep things neutral –there is literally a Playgirl Beauty palette for everyone.

Affordable, cruelty-free and with a high colour payoff; expect pigments that translate supersaturated on the skin from the first swipe and a variety of colour stories and textures; from mattes, shimmer undertones to full-on glitters.

 

 

3 of the best: Splurge-worthy wishlist

Feel your ultimate best with these splurge items.
S Mag
2 days ago

How to make your own rice water to help hydrate your hair and promote faster growth

This age-old tradition is the latest viral DIY haircare secret.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

'I was moulding myself into something that didn’t make sense': Boitumelo Rametsi on vitiligo

The face of vitiligo continues to be challenged in mainstream media as discourse about the rare skin takes centre stage.
S Mag
1 month ago

Ever wondered what 'clean beauty' means? We have the lowdown

A breakdown of what clean beauty really means.
S Mag
2 months ago

WATCH | Key skincare trends for a better you

Join Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida for the S Mag Beauty Talks in partnership with Woolworths Beauty on April 22 at 6.30pm
S Mag
3 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and 'in police custody'
Hollywood actor David Oyelowo is making his feature directorial debut