Beauty mood boosters to add to your vanity case
Though we can’t go out for a night on the town right now –we will definitely be living vicariously through this new oriental floral scent from Jimmy Choo that smells as good as it looks.
I Want Choo
Once you get your dose of glitter with its red, sparkling box and gold, striking bottle –savour the enveloping and seductive scent profile thanks to notes of mandarin juice, peach, a heart note of red spider lily and jasmine sambac and base notes of vanilla and benzoin.
Whether you spritz this on to get into the party mood at home or save it for a real girls’ night out –get your hands on this scent and thank us later.
Chachatint
Nothing brightens up the day or your skin like a touch of blush.
Great for bringing about a melanin glow, go warmer blush shades such as coral, tangerine, red or even purple that will really compliment darker skin tones.
The multi-purpose formula Chachatint Cheek and Lip Stain in Mangotint from Benefit is a must to add if you love a sheer, luminous finish to your blush that still delivers punchy colour on the skin or gives a hint of colour on the lips.
Playgirl HypnotEyes
If you love to experiment with different eye looks, appreciate a splash of glitter every now and then or just like to keep things neutral –there is literally a Playgirl Beauty palette for everyone.
Affordable, cruelty-free and with a high colour payoff; expect pigments that translate supersaturated on the skin from the first swipe and a variety of colour stories and textures; from mattes, shimmer undertones to full-on glitters.