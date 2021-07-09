Beauty mood boosters to add to your vanity case

I Want Choo

Once you get your dose of glitter with its red, sparkling box and gold, striking bottle –savour the enveloping and seductive scent profile thanks to notes of mandarin juice, peach, a heart note of red spider lily and jasmine sambac and base notes of vanilla and benzoin.

Whether you spritz this on to get into the party mood at home or save it for a real girls’ night out –get your hands on this scent and thank us later.