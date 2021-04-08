FREE WEBINAR | Key skincare trends for a better you

The past year has given us plenty of reasons to feel a bit rundown — which is why self-care has never been more important.

Glow from strength to strength as we focus on the largest organ in the body, our skin. From simple hacks to keep our skin soft (and youthful), to the top ingredients to look for in products, we’ve got you covered.

Loving your skin and loving yourself go hand-in-hand, which is why S Mag and Woolworths Beauty have partnered to offer skincare advice that will leave you feeling empowered on your journey of self-love.

So, join us as we look at all things skin; from age-defying beauty tricks to pigmentation and how to prevent the dreaded maskne. Our panel of experts will also share the latest in beauty trends and ways in which you can to enhance your self-care and beauty regime.

Dedicate an hour to yourself, as S Mag editor Thembalethu Zulu chats to Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, S Mag beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi, and beauty influencer Lerato Lefafa, about the latest skincare and beauty trends.

Date: Thursday, April 22

Time: 6.30pm