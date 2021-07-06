3 of the best: Splurge-worthy wishlist

La bella vita

Who doesn’t love a fragrance that makes them feel fearless and fully in charge of all their femininity? We know we do and what better addition to add to your fragrance wardrobe than the newest launch from Guess, Bella Vita.

Worthy of any vanity display, the glass bottle with golden details donning the iconic Guess peony medallion celebrates the allure of the “Guess woman”.

Enjoy this fruity floral scent profile that is the epitome of Italian flair with notes of Italian lemon, juicy cassis and luscious black cherries; plus an additional sensuality created by notes of velvety jasmine, tuberose, vanilla orchid and the warmth of amber wood, tonka bean, praline and fluffy musks.