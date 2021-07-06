S Mag

3 of the best: Splurge-worthy wishlist

By Nokubonga Thusi - 06 July 2021 - 18:34
Join ghd in celebrating 20 years of its award-winning styling tools.
Image: Supplied/ghd
Guess Bella Vita for Women EDP 100ml R970.
Image: dischem.co.za

La bella vita

Who doesn’t love a fragrance that makes them feel fearless and fully in charge of all their femininity? We know we do and what better addition to add to your fragrance wardrobe than the newest launch from Guess, Bella Vita.

Worthy of any vanity display, the glass bottle with golden details donning the iconic Guess peony medallion celebrates the allure of the “Guess woman”.

Enjoy this fruity floral scent profile that is the epitome of Italian flair with notes of Italian lemon, juicy cassis and luscious black cherries; plus an additional sensuality created by notes of velvety jasmine, tuberose, vanilla orchid and the warmth of amber wood, tonka bean, praline and fluffy musks.

Helios Professional Hair Dryer R3 200.
Image: Supplied/ghd

20 years of good hair days

We don’t know about you but the slight whiff of a new ghd collection or styler colourway in the air brings us such joy. Celebrating 20 years in the hair tools game; ghd’s latest limited edition collection is at the top of our wish list.

This worth-the-splurge 3-piece collection comprises all the iconic favourites; the Platinum+ Styler, Helios Hair Dryer and the Gold Styler in a futuristic ombré all-chrome-everything colourway sporting the exclusive ghd 20th-anniversary logo.

As our beauty editor’s personal favourite, the Helios Hair Dryer is a game-changer if you’re looking for super-fast hair drying that also delivers extremely smooth, frizz-free styling using unique Aeroprecis technology for salon-quality results.

L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab La Palette Haute Couture R385.
Couture colour

In need of a new makeup addition to your arsenal? L’Oréal and Lebanese fashion designer, Elie Saab have just the thing with their new makeup collection, L’Oréal Paris x Elie Saab. Taking inspiration from Saab’s diaphanous fabrications, intricate beading, soft feminine silhouettes and love of nude colour palettes; the 9-piece collection enhances a woman’s natural beauty with a nude colour story for all skin tones that features a 9 pan eyeshadow palette with a choice of shimmers and matte textures, vinyl-like glossy lacquers in 3 nude shades and 4 richly formulated lipsticks to mimic Saab’s embroidery that coat lips with a punchy, satin-gloss finish.

S Mag
