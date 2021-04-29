Ever wondered what 'clean beauty' means? We have the lowdown

After noticing a gap in the availability of clean beauty products and transparency of ingredients used in products while living abroad in London and an even bigger gap upon returning home to SA, Robyn Smith founded online clean beauty store Faithful to Nature, which has since made great strides in encouraging the use of clean beauty.



It’s recently opened up its platform to showcase local clean beauty brands. Having curated its first Clean Beauty Week, Faithful to Nature celebrates local clean beauty hero brands and highlights the importance of knowing what ingredients go into your skincare. Here are just some of the information gems we learnt from it...