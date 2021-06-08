We know male circumcision has its health benefits, but is it worth the pain?

Much like being interviewed for your dream job, where a stutter or a messy appearance could be the difference between getting hired or not, very few things feel as daunting as dropping your undies in front of someone.

For men, the penis is not just a conduit for urine or a sex organ for reproduction; its appearance (and not just its functionality) could be the difference between a callback and a rejection. Many men place a great deal of weight on feedback — so much so that it affects how they see themselves and their capabilities.

For this writer, a late bloomer of note, the penis was just a mere appendage to the body and mattered not until the murmurs between mothers around the neighbourhood that circumcision could dramatically slash the risks of contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), especially HIV.

The subsequent conversation between mother and this son was less a proposal and more of a directive, sold as a concern: “I hope you’re not having any sex yet, but there are over 40-million people in the world living with HIV right now (2005), and I won’t be the mother who put her son at risk by letting him engage in potentially life-threatening activities.”

The World Health Organisation says there are many pluses to getting the snip at a younger age, compared to later in life, including a lower risk of complications, faster healing, and a lower cost.

I decided mother knew best, and even during the many excruciating mornings when the erections stretched the stitches to their limits, I would remind myself that it would benefit me later on.

Yet, I fretted about the appearance and competence of my penis, and it would be another year before I felt brave enough to let someone lift the bonnet and fiddle with my engine. In the intervening years, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive — especially from sex partners who were wont to performing fellatio.