TravelTuesday: Go on an adventure in Swakopmund

Swakopmund is a small town on the west coast of Namibia. Popular amongst locals for its holiday vibes, it offers the strange contrast of beach on one side and endless desert stretches on the other — making it a perfect spot for outdoor adventure. With Namibia once again open to international travellers, there is no time like the present to dust off your passport and take a trip across the border.

Covid regulations

Travellers to Namibia will need to present a valid, printed negative Covid-19 PCR test that is not more than 72 hours old and undergo a health and temperature screening. Be sure to undergo a PCR test for travel purposes - other Covid tests will not be accepted. Mandatory quarantine is not necessary unless your PCR test is older than 72 hours (but not older than seven days). It is also advisable to have your full itinerary available to present to customs officials upon arrival.

For travel back into South Africa, travellers will need to present a valid, printed negative PCR test obtained no more than 72 hours before arrival and complete a traveller health questionnaire.

If your flight arrives or departs outside of curfew hours, you need to be able to show proof of your boarding pass if asked to do so en route to or from the airport.