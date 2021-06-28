S Mag

'All the money is down the drain': Cassper Nyovest reacts to level 4 lockdown

By Masego Seemela - 28 June 2021 - 18:41
Cassper Nyovest was left with no choice but to postpone his Roof Of Fame event that was supposed to take place on Monday afternoon in Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied/Samsung

What was supposed to be the highlight of his career as a businessman has since turned into a moment of despair for rapper Cassper Nyovest. The musician has had to postpone his Root Of Fame event due to the implemented level 4 lockdown.

This is following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national announcement that due to the new Delta variant that’s leading to an increase of Covid-19 cases, he has decided to move the country to level 4 which means no gatherings of any sort are permitted.

At the beginning of the month, we saw the rapper dip his feet into the shoe market with a R100 million partnership deal with Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana. The partnership deal sees the formation of a brand called, Root Of Fame.  

With both indoor and outdoor gatherings not allowed, the rapper took to Twitter to express his frustrations at having to cancel the big launch event.

While he said he understands the importance of the sudden move, Cassper emotionally alluded that he and his team are experiencing a financial knock now that the event that was supposed to take place at a plush venue in Johannesburg has been postponed.

Although he was frustrated that his team’s livelihood is compromised, the rapper encouraged his fans and followers to stay safe as the main aim at the moment was to make it out of the third wave alive.  

