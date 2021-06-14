Shaleen Surtie-Richards, Cassper Nyovest & Rich Mnisi: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

In his quest of becoming a “billionaire”, hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest let it be known that he still has his eyes on the big bag.

Earlier last week, the rapper made a game-changing move when signed a deal worth R100 million with well-known foot brand, Drip. While his money move left many in awe, the rapper reiterated the sentiments of wanting to become a "billionaire" this past weekend when he subtweeted well-known pro gamer Jordan Daley’s tweet on future billionaires.

Although it may look like Cassper is being too hopeful, he made it clear that he wasn’t playing about how important it is for him to reach such a status in his life.

And, in that case, all the best Nyovest!