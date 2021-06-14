S Mag

Shaleen Surtie-Richards, Cassper Nyovest & Rich Mnisi: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

By Masego Seemela - 14 June 2021 - 12:22
Film and TV icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards was laid to rest this weekend.
Film and TV icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards was laid to rest this weekend.
Image: Supplied.

This past weekend was a sad one for our faves in the arts, film and television industry as they laid a veteran icon to rest at a category 2 special provincial funeral in Cape Town. 

While many South Africans mourned the passing of the beloved “TV aunty”, our favourite rapper shared his dreams and aspirations to which he alluded will become his reality one day.   

STORY OF THE WEEKEND 

TV, film and theatre actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards was granted a category 2 special provincial funeral which took place at Durbanville Memorial Park in Cape Town.
TV, film and theatre actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards was granted a category 2 special provincial funeral which took place at Durbanville Memorial Park in Cape Town.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

On Sunday, theatre and film actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards was given a sendoff befitting the talent she was in the entertainment industry. The beloved TV aunty was granted a category 2 special provincial funeral which took place at Durbanville Memorial Park in Cape Town. 

This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the request on Friday for Surtie-Richards to be given such an honour by the state.

As friends and family gathered to bid the renowned film and television legend farewell, many spoke fondly about the larger-than-life talent who will dearly be missed in the arts industry.     

TWEET YOU MUST SEE 

In his quest of becoming a “billionaire”, hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest let it be known that he still has his eyes on the big bag. 

Earlier last week, the rapper made a game-changing move when signed a deal worth R100 million with well-known foot brand, Drip. While his money move left many in awe, the rapper reiterated the sentiments of wanting to become a "billionaire" this past weekend when he subtweeted well-known pro gamer Jordan Daley’s tweet on future billionaires. 

Although it may look like Cassper is being too hopeful, he made it clear that he wasn’t playing about how important it is for him to reach such a status in his life. 

And, in that case, all the best Nyovest! 

OUTFIT OF THE WEEKEND 

Rich Mnisi is definitely the designer he thinks he is! 

The renowned designer stepped out this weekend looking all types of phly in an all-white outfit. 

Rich wore a white turtleneck and skirt that he paired with a pullover jacket and some sneakers. He accessorized his look with a white bag and statement sunnies that sealed the whole look. 

Talk about a style god! 

Floyd Mayweather, DJ Zinhle & Thuli Phongolo: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

Here's how the weekend was in a nutshell.
S Mag
1 week ago

Trompies, Naomi Osaka & Terry Pheto: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

A roundup of three things you need to know from the weekend.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

AKA, Anele Mdoda & Zola Nombona: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

From tell-all interviews to stunning red carpet looks, this weekend was quite an eventful one.
S Mag
3 weeks ago

Bonang, Zozibini Tunzi & Gabrielle Union: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

Your one stop shop for news you might have missed from the weekend.
S Mag
4 weeks ago

Enhle Mbali, Somizi & Khanyi Mbau: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

From a leaked alleged domestic abuse video to a high-profile Twitter lover’s tiff, this weekend was definitely like a scene from a Mzansi Magic ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...