Shaleen Surtie-Richards, Cassper Nyovest & Rich Mnisi: 3 things you need to know from the weekend
This past weekend was a sad one for our faves in the arts, film and television industry as they laid a veteran icon to rest at a category 2 special provincial funeral in Cape Town.
While many South Africans mourned the passing of the beloved “TV aunty”, our favourite rapper shared his dreams and aspirations to which he alluded will become his reality one day.
STORY OF THE WEEKEND
On Sunday, theatre and film actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards was given a sendoff befitting the talent she was in the entertainment industry. The beloved TV aunty was granted a category 2 special provincial funeral which took place at Durbanville Memorial Park in Cape Town.
This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the request on Friday for Surtie-Richards to be given such an honour by the state.
As friends and family gathered to bid the renowned film and television legend farewell, many spoke fondly about the larger-than-life talent who will dearly be missed in the arts industry.
TWEET YOU MUST SEE
I have found my subtweet. I feel obliged to RETWEET. https://t.co/bK9pL14alY— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 13, 2021
In his quest of becoming a “billionaire”, hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest let it be known that he still has his eyes on the big bag.
Earlier last week, the rapper made a game-changing move when signed a deal worth R100 million with well-known foot brand, Drip. While his money move left many in awe, the rapper reiterated the sentiments of wanting to become a "billionaire" this past weekend when he subtweeted well-known pro gamer Jordan Daley’s tweet on future billionaires.
Although it may look like Cassper is being too hopeful, he made it clear that he wasn’t playing about how important it is for him to reach such a status in his life.
And, in that case, all the best Nyovest!
OUTFIT OF THE WEEKEND
Rich Mnisi is definitely the designer he thinks he is!
The renowned designer stepped out this weekend looking all types of phly in an all-white outfit.
Rich wore a white turtleneck and skirt that he paired with a pullover jacket and some sneakers. He accessorized his look with a white bag and statement sunnies that sealed the whole look.
Talk about a style god!