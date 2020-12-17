Customised Bentley and a lit party: Here’s how Cassper celebrated his 30th b-day!

In honour of his 30th birthday, rapper Cassper Nyovest has spoilt himself by customising his Mansory Bentley Continental GT V8 and hosted the mother of all parties at his mansion.

The rapper revealed earlier this month that one of his wishes was to buy the car of his dreams, a 458 Ferrari for his 30th birthday but Covid-19 altered his plans. However, the virus still didn't stop the man from going big for his birthday as he unveiled a customised Bentley as his gift to himself.

Taking to social media, the rapper ushered himself in style into the #MansoryClub by flexing his luxurious pimped out ride.

He shared a video of the sexy customised beast on Instagram with a caption that read, “God is the greatest! The Big 30! Still growing, still risking, still selfish, still tryna get it together but I am definitely further than I thought I would be as a man, a brother, a son, a new father, a partner, a businessman, a friend, a teacher, a learner, a Christian.”

While this year was noted by many to be one tough year living life under the “new normal” and not making as much money as anticipated, Cassper revealed how he became a very different person this year but was enjoying it.

“I'm a mess but I love myself today more than I have ever loved myself. I became a very different person this year and I am enjoying it. Looking forward to more joy, prepared for the challenges. To God be all the Glory. Let's rock!”

Check out his luxurious ride below: