Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo contracts Covid-19

The executive mayor of Johannesburg, Geoff Makhubo, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Sunday.

He has “gone into self-quarantine as part of the recovery process”, the statement said.

The provincial health department said earlier on Sunday that 8,403 new infections had been recorded in Gauteng in the previous 24-hour cycle.

A total of 5,178 people are currently hospitalised in the province's public and private facilities.