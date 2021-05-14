Six trends you need to know in the world of male grooming

The idea that men can check into a spa for a pamper day or just take a lunch break to get their nails shaped up hasn’t always been a norm.

For some, it seems totally foreign as spas and salons are reserved for women.

Especially in South Africa — where men are sent solo up mountains to find their manhood, rated on their braaiing prowess, and judged on their knowledge of contact sport — is the idea of entering a spa even acceptable?”

As proper grooming practices have become more mainstream and the cosmetic industry has started offering more product options, grooming experiences, and information, men have more reason to spend on themselves and their appearance.

Thankfully, it seems that the world has become more fluid and, dare we say it, accepting, of men developing a new grooming culture.

This culture includes going to the spa, paying attention to the types of skincare products they use (not just relying on that all-in-one bar of soap), getting regular haircuts at the barber, or a quick shape and buff at the nail salon.

Here are six upward aesthetic trends you need to know in the world of male grooming:



