Renowned artist Faith XLVII pays tribute to women with spectacular Braamfontein mural

South African multi-disciplinary artist, Liberty Du, who’s popularly known as Faith XLVII has recently partnered with Hennessy to complete its iconic Mural Trilogy.

With seven years in the making, the trilogy pays tribute to South African icons who contributed towards the country’s history.

It features the likes of former president Nelson Mandela, which is portrayed by international artist Shepard Fairey in 2014 that’s found in Braamfontein; another mural of legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka, brought to life by Portuguese street artist Vhils in 2018 that’s found in Maboneng; and now, Faith XLVII’s mural, a tribute to women that can be found in Braamfontein.

The final piece of the trilogy was recently unveiled at an exclusive event which saw artists and creatives such as MC Scoop Makhathini and Osmic Menoe a come together to celebrate.

The unique mural is said to be another expression of the continued affiliation between Hennessy VS and urban culture.

Last year, the Maison Hennessy announced its global collaboration with Faith XLVII for the design of its tenth annual Hennessy Very Special Limited Edition.

“Following the themes of the Shepard and Vhils murals, who both celebrated iconic South African figures, Mandela and Yvonne Chaka Chaka, I decided to honour the women of Johannesburg,” says Faith XLVII.

“I generally don’t project into how an audience should interpret a work, but I am hoping the final mural conveys the vibrancy and electricity of Johannesburg, a city I have loved since childhood. This while paying tribute to the powerful women who shape the city’s culture."