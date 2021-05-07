Xolani Mayekiso takes his last bow on The Queen with heartbreaking scene

Actor Xolani Mayekiso has taken his last bow on the popular telenovela, The Queen, and has left nothing but raving reviews on the socials about his stellar exit performance.

Mayekiso was first introduced to viewers back in 2017 when he was cast as Thato Maake, a kasi guy with a drug problem who wanted to better his life by working at his aunt's restaurant.

In a scene many viewers didn't see coming, Mayekiso’s character dies following a tragic accident he got himself in after Tembisa’s police station colonel, Hector Sebata played by Rapulana Seiphemo, and his men tried shooting at him.

This was because Thato found out high classified drug-related information about Tembisa’s “well respected” colonel.

Having taken the role of Thato and made it his own for close to four years, Mayekiso took to his social media platforms and thanked viewers for embracing his much-loved character.