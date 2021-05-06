S Mag

Yanga and Paxton make Idols SA history with new collaboration

By Masego Seemela - 06 May 2021 - 13:26
Yanga and Paxton to make Idols SA history with new collaboration song.
Former Idols SA season 14 winner, Yanga Sobetwa has featured season 13 winner Paxton Fielies in a new song called Catch Me.

Noted as a first in the history of the competition, the new collaboration single is set to be available for streaming on digital platforms on Friday, May 7.

 “I am very excited for the release of both the single and music video. I am hoping the music video creates interest and is loved by our supporters. It was also really awesome working with Paxton on the song and I hope the public is happy with the work we have put together,” Sobetwa says excitedly.

Catch Me was first released on Sobetwa’s album Promised Land which centers around the power of young love and being there for each other through thick or thin.

Feeling appreciative about the collaboration and being able to work with Sobetwa, Fielies describes the experience as “fun and exciting”.

“Being a part of the ‘Catch Me’ feature was so exciting, especially working with another Idols winner because it’s never been done before! The fact that we got to do a music video in lockdown was such a blessing and so much fun to shoot! I’m so hyped for you guys to see the music video, hope you enjoy it!”

The music video of the song, Catch Me will premiere on YouTube on May 7. 

