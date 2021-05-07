Shekhinah's ‘Trouble in Paradise’ album narrates how she overcame heartbreak

Huddle up music fanatics, we've got some good news for you! Shekhinah has finally dropped her long-awaited sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise, which is an ode to self-love and overcoming heartbreak.

The RnB and Pop songstress' highly-anticipated album, which follows her 2017 debut album Rose Gold, faced several delays in terms of its initial release date last year.

Comprising of 12-tracks, the album tells a story of finding love and losing it. Each track drifts through different chapters, covering pain, loss, recovery and the acceptance of herself as the only source of love.

With a sound more experimental than Rose Gold, Trouble in Paradise crosses genres that even include dance music.

The sophomore album consists of a popular song Fixate which is an upbeat number about self-love, featuring Bey T. Other tracks people might grow to love is Tides and Pick Up featuring Una Rams which are slower and more sensual.

Shekhinah stayed true to her signature sound on I Love It Here which is a nostalgic song that sees her going down memory lane to precious memories.

Having taken a brief hiatus from the music industry in 2019, fans on social media, including Bonang Matheba, have expressed how ecstatic they are to have the singer bless them with a new album.