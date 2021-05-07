S Mag

Shekhinah's ‘Trouble in Paradise’ album narrates how she overcame heartbreak

By Masego Seemela - 07 May 2021 - 13:36
Shekhinah Thandi Donnell's long-awaited sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise is out!
Shekhinah Thandi Donnell's long-awaited sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise is out!

Huddle up music fanatics, we've got some good news for you! Shekhinah has finally dropped her long-awaited sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise, which is an ode to self-love and overcoming heartbreak.

The RnB and Pop songstress' highly-anticipated album, which follows her 2017 debut album Rose Gold, faced several delays in terms of its initial release date last year.

Comprising of  12-tracks, the album tells a story of finding love and losing it. Each track drifts through different chapters, covering pain, loss, recovery and the acceptance of herself as the only source of love.

With a sound more experimental than Rose Gold, Trouble in Paradise crosses genres that even include dance music.

The sophomore album consists of a popular song Fixate which is an upbeat number about self-love, featuring Bey T. Other tracks people might grow to love is Tides and Pick Up featuring Una Rams which are slower and more sensual. 

Shekhinah stayed true to her signature sound on I Love It Here which is a nostalgic song that sees her going down memory lane to precious memories. 

Having taken a brief hiatus from the music industry in 2019, fans on social media, including Bonang Matheba, have expressed how ecstatic they are to have the singer bless them with a new album.

Xolani Mayekiso takes his last bow on The Queen with heartbreaking scene

Xolani Mayekiso gave a stellar exit performance on The Queen.
S Mag
6 hours ago

Kelly Khumalo opens up about finding love again

Kelly has a new man she's "just playing with" with among many other things fans will find interesting in season two of her reality show.
S Mag
8 hours ago

IN PICTURES | First photos of The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Ludick's glamorous wedding

The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Ludick ties the knot.
S Mag
2 days ago

5 times Somizi and Vusi Nova gave us friendship goals

Somizi and Vusi Nova are proper #friendshipgoals!
S Mag
1 week ago

Loungewear the new mode of comfort dress

Striking the perfect balance between luxurious and relaxed is what Nkuli’LL Lux collection seeks for every woman.
S Mag
4 days ago

Yanga and Paxton make Idols SA history with new collaboration

Former Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa will be releasing her much anticipated single ‘Catch Me’ featuring Paxton.
S Mag
1 day ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X