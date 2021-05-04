Skhumba & Thomas Msengana's show on KayaFM a hit with fans

After seven years on the airwaves, comedian-turned-radio presenter Skhumba made his way to the elite breakfast radio list, and shared that he's just here to grab his opportunities and make his mark.

Skhumba recently bagged a gig as one part of Kaya FM's latest dynamic breakfast show duo. His new radio show with radio royalty Thomas "Bad Boy T" Msengana made its debut on Monday.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Skhumba relived the moments — several weeks ago — when he received the news that he would host a Monday to Friday prime slot radio show.

“I knew about this a long time ago. It's been like seven weeks now. Sometimes we curse things by sharing them too early, before you've signed things and stuff, so I like keeping everything to myself until I know I am happy with everything. Then I can share.”

“It was a great feeling! But I'm not the one to say 'I deserve it' because no one deserves anything in this world. If there's an opportunity you need to just take it,” Skhumba said.

Skhumba said the career move validated his growth as a person and as a broadcaster and grew his confidence to never compromise his authenticity.

“If there's one thing I've learnt in life it is that I cannot change the way people see and feel about me. I can make you laugh or make you cry but essentially how you feel about me and what you've made your mind up about me is something I can't change. That's why I'm not even offended when people don't get my sense of humour. If you think I'm not funny that is not my problem, that's your problem,” he said while laughing.