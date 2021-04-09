Fan who sat next to DMX on a flight shares heartfelt memory
Prayers continue to pour in for American rapper Earl “DMX” Simmons who is currently on life support after suffering a cardiac arrest last week Friday.
In honour of his legacy, fans across the world have been flooding social media with fond memories of their encounter with the musician.
One such a fan is a social media user by the name of Jennifer Frase who shared a lengthy thread on Twitter of the first time she met the rapper.
Frase narrated how while on a first-class flight to San Diego, she and her daughter Mia were seated next to the rapper.
Although the rapper boarded with his entourage "in tow", Frase explained that DMX had a calm demeanour about him.
She went on to explain how as the plane took off, the Slippin' hitmaker leaned over and introduced himself as DMX.
As the flight continued, Frase explained that she and DMX started talking about social media.
"I asked for an image that he liked. I commented it looked like a constellation."
Then DMX chose a picture he loved on his phone, explaining how he loved when people held up their phone flashlights during performances.
I explained the correlation between an image and engagement and he excused himself to get “his social phone” from his handler somewhere else on the plane.— jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021
When he returned he asked me to show him.
I asked for an image that he liked. I commented it looked like a constellation. https://t.co/pYcDGs42jB
After a "wholesome" conversation with the "stranger" they met on the flight, Frase said she and DMX exchanged numbers but thought he was just being "polite" never anticipating his call.
But to her amazement, DMX called her when she and her daughter got to their hotel. He asked them to attend a concert he was performing at.
Frase explained how excited they were to be there that she and Mia documented the wonderful night all over Snapchat.
Mia dressed me in her college clothes and off we went to meet DMX, I had lost my damn mind.— jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021
At the hotel, a party bus was outside w motorcycles and inside a group in leather jackets adorned w “Rough Ryders”
I asked if DMX was there?
Lol, they ignored me
Earl then? Nothing...
DMX was very gracious.— jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021
He narrowed his focus preparing to perform.
We sat on stage and watched him perform a set. He took a break and sat with us.
Mia was all over snapchat documenting her night. pic.twitter.com/o1YywoMnbg
@DMX is a talented artist, a loving father and a kind soul.— jen fraser (@jenniferfraser) April 6, 2021
I hope they release the song about his grandmother, I remember it being very different and personal.