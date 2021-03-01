Ciara, Mihlali & Elsa Majimbo: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Sexy, crazy, cool is the best way one could describe this weekend as our faves lived it up the best way they know how.
Despite the constraints of the COVID 19 pandemic, our faves proved how important it is to still find a safe way to live your life to the fullest while adhering to lockdown safety precautions.
Here’s what some of our favourite celebrities got up to this past weekend.
American singer Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson are currently on vacation at an undisclosed location.
Cici has been having the time of her life, from swimming with sharks to cruising on the ocean with a cool water bicycle, our girl is definitely having the time of her life with her bae by her side.
Beauty influencer and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase is truly the girl she thinks she is. As if she was about to hit the "bad and boujee" runway, Mihlali served nothing but high fashion body hugging looks.
Me and My BESTFRIEND @RealBlackCoffee 💗💗💗— Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) February 24, 2021
And @komphelasteve pic.twitter.com/OA4AL33kj6
Internet sensation Elsa Majimbo is visiting SA and since she landed last week, the funny yet witty girl left us envious when she posted pictures of the fun times she had with our local celebs and influencers from the likes of Shekinah, Black Coffee and Olwethu Leshabane.
Since being whisked off by her bae to a beautiful island, K Naomi has been showing off how scenes from her baecation looked like. Not only did she take long walks on the beach with her bae, K Naomi is serving more tropical vibes topped with glamorous maxi dresses to die for.
Ms. Tina Lawson served some sexy yet classy vibes when she tried on her daughter Beyoncé's Icy Park x Adidas range. Looking not a day older than 67, Bey's mom proved that "age ain't nothing but a number" leaving many to attest that her well-known daughters definitely took sexy good looking genes.