Hamilton makes surprise Grammy appearance

Anthony Hamilton made a surprise guest appearance at the 63rd Grammy Awards during rappers DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s performance of Rockstar in the US.

Hosted by SA-born star Trevor Noah, music’s biggest night was held outside Staples Center in Los Angeles in the early hours of Monday morning (SA local time).

Hamilton – a 14-time Grammy nominee – took it to church joining DaBaby and Roddy Ricch for a politically-charged rendition of Rockstar backed by a musical choir. The song was nominated for record of the year, but lost out to Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish.

“[The year] 2021 has been better than 2020, I’m off to a great start with a little work now. Working a little bit, smart and safe,” Hamilton told Sowetan ahead of the performance.

The Charlene hit-maker turned 50 in January and he opened up to Sowetan about beating Covid-19 in December.

“Thank God I made it through. It was pretty scary and I had trouble with my breathing. I had to do the oxygen and I was in a hospital for two weeks,” Hamilton said.

“I lost a lot of weight because my body was going through a lot. I was fighting it and doing my breathing exercise; taking lots of vitamin D and C as well as what the doctors gave to me. Then God stepped in and I was like ‘yes’. Because I was not ready to go yet.”

Hamilton plans to release his seventh studio album in August. His last offering What I'm Feelin' dropped in March 2016. The song Mercy featuring Tamika D. Mallory is the teaser of what to expect from the unnamed album.