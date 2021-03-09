Enhle Mbali reflects on self-love and the biggest lessons she's learnt

LIVING HER OWN TRUTH

"Whether the world knows what is and what isn't the truth shall always stand– to live truth and honestly so. Also understanding that the universe takes its time but when it does respond, it shows all."

SELF-LOVE

"I believe in one religion which is love. I decided to put on a ring as a promise to myself to love myself unconditionally through my great and worst times, even at times when my body is giving in, I will need to love myself back. To learn to accept compliments and by loving myself I will be able to teach the next person how to love me."

HAPPILY MARRIED TO THE LOVE OF SELF

"Having been married to the love of self, I can then interact in such a way that the next person understand of what level they need to be in order to love me and how right that love used to be."

FINDING THE AURA OF LIGHT

"I have found the love of my life, myself, God, my children, my space– so in order to be in this aura of light the next person needs to take it to the next level."

NEW BEGINNINGS

"My journey will help the next woman learn what mistakes not to make– and I think it's going to be an incredible one. When you marry yourself after that journey, I want you to be happy, I've never been so happy in my life although life's not perfect, I'm happy.

I've been trying my best with life throwing all kinds of curveballs at me, for what I don't know, but God knows– but regardless of that I still love myself."