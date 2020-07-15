Coronavirus rocks Isibaya as Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Abdul Khoza test positive

"What is important at this stage is the health and safety of all the members of the production and we would like to wish Abdul a speedy recovery and his colleagues well during this difficult time."

After taking to social media to reveal that she tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, Mlotswa also confirmed the news to Sowetan through her publicist Tlhogi Ngwato.

"We can confirm that Mbali tested positive for Covid-19. She is feeling well and is taking all the necessary precautionary measures to ensure her symptoms remain mild," Ngwato said.

Isibaya joins other daily dramas such as Muvhango, Lithapo and 7de Laan that remain on production break after recording cases on sets. Generations: The Legacy has resumed production.

Muvhango has now been on a production break for a month since they announced their first production break on June 17.

Sowetan has reliably learnt that up to nine cases have been reported at Muvhango. SABC declined to comment on the number of cases, while production company Word Of Mouth did not respond to Sowetan's questions on the matter.