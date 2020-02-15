5 looks Enhle Mbali is serving that have us hot under the collar

Businesswoman and actress Enhle Mbali is embracing her new single status and serving looks that have many of her followers deep in their feels.

Enhle confirmed her split from internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee late last year, saying she “had to explain the unexplainable” to her children.

She also asked for privacy to protect her children, and has been largely mum about the split.

Instead, sis has been letting her acting and fashion range do the talking.

She started 2020 with a feature in Vogue Italia and a new role in hit drama series Isibaya.