Enhle opens up about her mom’s support after Black Coffee split

Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali is focusing on family after her split from DJ Black Coffee, sharing how her mother has been a massive support during the last few months.

Enhle confirmed the couple's separation late last year, saying she “had to explain the unexplainable” to her children, and called for privacy to protect them.

While approaching life as a single woman, she said she has been able to count on the support of her mother, Bongi Mlotshwa, and recently told Drum that she was grateful for all the help she was getting.

“Family is important. The kind of help you have in your house and everyone pulling together for you is extremely important. There are days where I’m meant to finish on set at 1pm, but I have to pick the kids up at that time. I’ll pick the phone up and say:, ‘Ma, can you do it for me?’

“She’s amazing, that woman. I don’t think she knows how amazing she is. I tell her so often, but I think because I’m her daughter she doesn’t hear it and she needs to hear it more often. She’s a cheerleader of note. Her heart is pure.”

Bongi posted a touching tribute to her daughter last year amid reports about the split, calling her "a soldier".