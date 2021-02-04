Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and other 'Isibaya' stars bid show farewell with heartwarming posts

While the date of the finale of Isibaya remains unconfirmed, the cast and crew members of the much-loved drama have taken to their social media platforms to bid farewell to the show.

After months of speculation in 2020, Mzansi Magic finally confirmed last month that Isibaya will be coming to an end sometime this year.

In a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, the channel director for local entertainment channels at M-Net, Nomsa Philiso, said: “It's always sad when a show that was popular and loved ends, as it is the case with Isibaya.”

When the news was confirmed, fans of the drama were heartbroken by the news, and the dramatic episodes signalthe end is near.

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa thanked Bomb Productions for the lessons she's learnt.

“I joined later in its conception but I learnt so much. What a crazy ride,” the actress wrote on Twitter with heart emojis.

Enhle played the role of Siza and brought a whole lot of drama when she pitched up at eBhubesini.