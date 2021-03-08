Khanyi Mbau, Shauwn Mkhize & Somizi: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
While SA is back to level 1 of the national lockdown, our faves were out and about enjoying the sunny vibes and breezy weather that the weekend had to offer.
With every public place now allowed to operate, our celebs were seen ditching the virtual life and lived it up the best way they know how.
Here’s what some of our favourite celebrities got up to this past weekend.
In true essence that she's living her golden life, media personality painted the town red with her bae Kudzai Terrence Mushonga this past weekend. The couple drove to Bubble's Champagne Resort in what Khanyi called an " only Lambos and Porches convoy".
Joined along by their friends, the couple enjoyed a young lavish boat cruise at the resort. Since going public about the relationship, Mbau and Mushonga seem inseparable.
Shauwn Mkhize danced the weekend away after her team Real Kings F.C. won at match this weekend. Feeling over the moon by her team's latest win, Mkhize thanked her players for "saving her dignity".
“The game of life is a lot like football. You have to tackle your problems, block your fears, and score your points when you get the opportunity,” this was the message the renowned businesswoman shared ahead of her team's match.
Wherever media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is you're guaranteed a great time, and we are definitely sure people who turned out to his first ever buffet event on Sunday at Co.fi Brooklyn in Pretoria can attest to it.
Dressed in chef's attire, the Idols SA judge cooked a wholesome meal for patron who came in their numbers to the media personality's first buffet event.
While you might felt left out that you couldn't attend Somizi's first buffet style event, he assured his followers that he'd be hosting such gathering every Sunday throughout the whole month at different locations in the country.
Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones reminded us what a hot mama she is when she stepped out in this royal blue bikini and elegant white skirt. Not only is Makhosini's mom glowing, she's also oozing nothing but happiness and we love it!
American actress Gabrielle Union-Wade consistently proves her unwavering support for her 12-year-old stepdaughter Zaya Wade on her transitioning phase.
The Hollywood actress was helping Zaya get ready for her interview with Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama to which she alluded to being proud of her growing fearless teenager.