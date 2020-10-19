Busiswa, Minnie Dlamini & Cristiano Ronaldo: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
After a period of dreary weather, spring finally sprung, and in celebville that meant celebrations, bikinis and travel.
If this weekend is anything to go by, it looks like 2020 could finally be picking up!
Busiswa snatched our souls when she posted a snap of herself poolside. The musician looked amazing in a sexy black bikini, casually rocking a healthy 'fro.
Baby Jones and I are SPOILT!!! Baby shower no 2 by my child’s amazing aunties. Thank you ladies for putting together such a beautiful drive by shower. @abrooklynwinter @its_me_kyra_zeta @lefase_ and Mrs Ngebs it was PERFECT 🥰 To everyone that came through, I don’t know what I would do without you all 😭 (yes I’m a crier, thanks pregnancy 🙈) Dress : @gertjohancoetzee 💛💛💛 nailed it 🥰 #BecomingMamaJones 💙 📸 : @jordanmilton1
Minnie Dlamini is one spoilt lady! She enjoyed another baby shower this weekend with close friends. She wore a designer dress by Gert-Johan Coetzee with what may have proved to be too warm for the weather gloves. Regardless, she looked a vision.
Trust Khanyi Mbau to take milk and honey baths — and that's exactly what she got up to this weekend when she treated herself to a spot of rest and recuperation on a spa date.
Natasha Thahane brought out the sun with her dazzling smile and pretty face. The actress looked cute in a flirty ensemble of shorts and off-shoulder top. Clearly she has not suffered any of the lockdown weight gain so many of us have suffered from!
Not that lockdown slowed down Somizi, but the media personality really took things up a notch this weekend with a chockablock itinerary. Somizi is being kept busy these days by regular judging on Idols SA, but yesterday he also took time out to head out in the sunshine to what is seemingly one of his favourite eateries, before heading to Idols and another function.
Cristiano Ronaldo never wastes an opportunity to flaunt his chiseled body, and this weekend was no different. The soccer player took to poolside to motivate his millions of followers with the caption: "Don't let what you can't do get in the way of what you can do."