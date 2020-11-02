Ntando Duma, Ayanda Thabethe & Sjava: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Can you believe that it's November already? This year has certainly felt long, but we cannot believe it's already at the tail end.
If like us you are feeling a bit of the Monday and pandemic blues, look for inspiration from these celebs who seem to be pushing on and having a good time.
Much of the weekend was taken up by Halloween celebrations, but as the world continues to open up a bit more, some of the faves have gone back on tour.
Here's a look at what some of your fave celebs got up to.
Ayanda Thabethe took dressing up for Halloween to heart as she recreated three looks by the Kardashian sisters. For her efforts, the TV presenter was recognised by Kim Kardashian who not only tweeted her praises, but even featured Ayanda on her Instagram stories.
It seems Sjava also got into the dress-up spirit as he looked uber-cool in all black in a throwback to the Black Panthers. Usually dressed in his trademark traditional wear, we loved seeing a different side to the musician!
Despite the recent tragedy suffered by Chrissy Teigen and husband, John Legend, when they lost their son, Jack, Chrissy got into the holiday spirit when she dressed up as a ballerina for Halloween. Forever serving #CoupleGoals, her husband dressed up as Spiderman as they shared a sweet snap on their couch.
We love Ntando Duma's fun spirit, and this weekend she shared some cheer when she threw a surprise birthday party for a friend. From what we can see, the gesture meant a lot. Ntando looked her usual snatched self in a figure hugging pink dress that hugged her curves in all the right places.
Nasty C has had a busy year despite the nationwide lockdown. Following on from his Netflix special, he has embarked on his album tour. This weekend he delighted fans with a performance in Nelspruit. Lit!