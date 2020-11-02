Ntando Duma, Ayanda Thabethe & Sjava: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

Can you believe that it's November already? This year has certainly felt long, but we cannot believe it's already at the tail end.

If like us you are feeling a bit of the Monday and pandemic blues, look for inspiration from these celebs who seem to be pushing on and having a good time.

Much of the weekend was taken up by Halloween celebrations, but as the world continues to open up a bit more, some of the faves have gone back on tour.

Here's a look at what some of your fave celebs got up to.