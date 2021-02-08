Shauwn Mkhize, Moozlie & Ntando Duma: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
This past weekend, we were blessed with a bit of sunshine after a week of cloudy and rainy weather in many parts of the country.
Our favourite celebrities welcomed the sunny weather with beautiful pictures capturing hot girl summer vibes.
Here is a look at some of what celebville got up to.
Businesswoman and reality television star Shauwn Mkhize kicked off her weekend in a scenic natural setting surrounded by trees and water.
Mkhize has become known for her outrageous fashion choices, and this outing did not dissapoint as she served us "lewks" in a matching three-piece outfit that perfectly matched her environment.
Rapper and television personality Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena came out to play in the sun wearing a cute matching blue outfit with a bucket hat.
Moozlie's getup also showed off how the rapper has clearly not allowed lockdown weight to weigh her down.
When you are invited to a birthday celebration, it’s only polite that you show up all dressed up and this is exactly what actress Ntando Duma did.
Her denim and brown outfit was simple and trendy: a win for yummy mummies!
Actress Phindile Gwala- Ngandu reminded us of days past when she slayed in an outfit fit for any member of the passport gang.
The actress enjoyed a lazy Sunday under clear blue skies
in denim shorts, shades and a summer hat. This is definitely the perfect way to end off the weekend.
Actress Thembi Seete needs to share her secret to eternal youth with us! The former Boom Shaka member slayed in a floral summer dress with a side slit, putting many half her age to shame.
She simply captioned her snap with wordds we are taking to be our mantra for the year: . “Keep on moving, don’t stop no.”