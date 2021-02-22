Nandi Madida, P Diddy & Unathi Nkayi: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
We love how these celebrities chose to enjoy their weekend by having fun in their own way.
They spent time doing what makes them happy, some chose to catch up with friends while others choose to face their fears by ticking their bucket list and others choose to dress up and connect with nature.
Musician and actress Nandi Madida used a morning out of her weekend to be fashionable and trendy by dressing up in a brown latex bodysuit from Beyonce’s new Ivy Park collection. We love how she casually sipped on her tea while many are still trying to buy the range which is now sold out in South Africa.
Radio personality Unathi Nkayi ticked zip ling off her bucket list this weekend in KwaZulu Natal. She faced her fears and zip lined in a forest, surrounded by mountains, rivers and waterfalls. Getting an adrenaline rush on a weekend away can make you feel alive and from these pictures, we can see that Unathi looks happy and rejuvenated.
Music and business mogul P Diddy spent the day of his weekend swimming in the ocean and unwinding. We're sure this was a welcomed break from his legal woes as he is currently suing Global Brands Group over false endorsement.
A weekend well spent definitely includes hanging out with friends and enjoying delicious food. Gail and Kabelo Mabalane were in Cape Town and they caught up with their friends Siba and Brian Mtongana on a double date night. They dined at Siba’s restaurant called Siba the Restaurant which was open late last year.
Actress and author Bonnie Mbuli took a leisurely stroll around a nursey to connect with nature and to buy some plants. We love that she used her weekend to do something that makes her soul happy.