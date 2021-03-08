From colourism to suicide: 3 things we learnt from Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle have disclosed dramatic events that took place behind the royal palace doors in a two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS Sunday night.

The interview, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, was the couple's first public interview since they announced their plans to step back from senior roles in the British royal family.

The former Duchess of Sussex described herself as the victim of an "image-obsessed" Buckingham Palace as the former royal couple didn't hold back in telling it all: from conversations around how dark their son Archie's skin colour would be to being cut off financially.

1. C onversations with royals about their son’s skin complexion before he was born

Meghan claimed that while she was pregnant with Archie, there were concerns raised with Harry about the skin colour of their first born child. “In those months when I was pregnant..., we [would] have in tandem the conversation of, ‘You won’t be given security, not gonna be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

However, she declined to name who expressed those concerns saying, “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

2. Meghan revealed how she sought help from the palace for suicidal thoughts, but was dismissed

The former Suits actress disclosed that she had suicidal thoughts during her time as a working royal. “I just didn’t want to be alive any more, and that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought... I remember how he [Harry] just cradled me.”

Meghan claimed she asked the palace for help and was denied. “They said, my heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution.”

3. Prince Harry has been cut off financially

Harry revealed that he stopped receiving money from the royal family in the first quarter of last year. He explained that the need to pay for his own security costs was the main motivation behind the couple’s lucrative deals with various companies including Netflix.

Harry revealed the only other money he was left with was the money given to him by his mother, Princess Diana.

Two weeks ago, the couple revealed they were expecting another baby and during the interview, they disclosed the gender of their second child.

Harry excitedly said they were expecting a baby girl. He said he felt “amazing, just grateful. To have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for, we have our family.”

Harry and Meghan said this would be their last child. “Two is it,” they said.