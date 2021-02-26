WATCH | Five hilarious moments from Harry's LA tour with James Corden
There were moments of mayhem and chaos on the duke's first tour of LA
Social media was abuzz on Friday morning after Prince Harry's hilarious interview with James Corden.
The Duke of Sussex made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden recently, where he spoke on a variety of issues during an open bus ride through LA.
These included the reasons his family chose to “step back” from royal duty, life in the US and Archie's most adorable moments.
While Harry used the interview to give insight into the infamous split from the royal family, it was also a moment to show his funny side.
Here are some hilarious and cool moments from the duke's interview:
1. HARRY'S QUIP THAT ROYALS 'DON'T CARRY CASH'
The duke's interview was off to a good start when Corden picked him up for the tour. Before Harry could set foot on the double decker, Corden asked him to pay the bus fare - to which the prince cheekily retorted, “You know us royals, we don't carry cash.”
All aboard! James is taking Prince Harry for a double-decker tour of Los Angeles and it starts NOW 🚌 pic.twitter.com/hQGwfsjqyX— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 26, 2021
2. DUKE SWEARS AS TEA TRAY FALLS ON HIM
Another humorous moment came when Corden served tea - a royal pastime - before the tour officially commenced.
After the comedian served tea and scones, the two got talking as the bus made its turns. The cracker came when a sharp turn saw the tea tray fall on the prince — resulting in him swearing in shock.
3. HARRY RAPS FRESH PRINCE THEME SONG
It seems the prince has swapped royal duties for a rap stint as the Fresh Prince. The duke seemingly made his first foray into the rap world with his version of the theme song of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Harry showed off his rapping skills during a visit to the house featured in the theme song, when Corden asked if he remembered the lyrics. Soon after, Corden and the prince took turns rapping the opener.
It’s Prince Harry looking happy and being funny and just having a laugh and cursing and being himself...we love to see it pic.twitter.com/JQ0UDzpQqQ— Myra (@SussexPrincess) February 26, 2021
4. MEGHAN 'JOINS' TOUR VIA VIDEO CALL
While the tour focused mostly on the duke and his experience in the US so far, there was a hilarious moment when his wife, Meghan, joined in on the fun via video call. Corden called the duchess during a visit to the Bel-Air home - cheekily suggesting that they make it their home.
A stitched-up Meghan, who's expecting the couple's second child, coyly declined with “I think we've done enough moving”, before Corden ended the call with a “bye love”.
5. THAT CHAOTIC OBSTACLE COURSE
Another laughter-inducing moment came when Corden and Harry rounded off the interview with a visit to a “military-style” obstacle course.
The hilarity began when Corden quipped he had BTS (behind-the-scenes) military training vs Harry's actual training. Things only got worse from there as an inept Corden had to be assisted through various challenges by a more physically fit Harry.
Not sure that counts, James. pic.twitter.com/8VPyxOI76r— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) February 26, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.