WATCH | Five hilarious moments from Harry's LA tour with James Corden

Social media was abuzz on Friday morning after Prince Harry's hilarious interview with James Corden.

The Duke of Sussex made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden recently, where he spoke on a variety of issues during an open bus ride through LA.

These included the reasons his family chose to “step back” from royal duty, life in the US and Archie's most adorable moments.

While Harry used the interview to give insight into the infamous split from the royal family, it was also a moment to show his funny side.

Here are some hilarious and cool moments from the duke's interview:

1. HARRY'S QUIP THAT ROYALS 'DON'T CARRY CASH'

The duke's interview was off to a good start when Corden picked him up for the tour. Before Harry could set foot on the double decker, Corden asked him to pay the bus fare - to which the prince cheekily retorted, “You know us royals, we don't carry cash.”