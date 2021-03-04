M-Net secures local rights to broadcast Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah

As the countdown continues to royal couple Meghan and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, M-Net has confirmed it will broadcast the duo's sit-down on SA screens.

The interview, airing on Sunday on CBS, will see the duke and duchess of Sussex give a “wide-ranging” two-hour interview with the queen of talk show.

Winfrey will first sit down with the duchess where they will “cover everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure”, CBS said in a statement.

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the US and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

M-Net on Thursday confirmed it would broadcast the interview locally a day after its screening on CBS.