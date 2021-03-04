M-Net secures local rights to broadcast Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah
As the countdown continues to royal couple Meghan and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, M-Net has confirmed it will broadcast the duo's sit-down on SA screens.
The interview, airing on Sunday on CBS, will see the duke and duchess of Sussex give a “wide-ranging” two-hour interview with the queen of talk show.
Winfrey will first sit down with the duchess where they will “cover everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure”, CBS said in a statement.
“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the US and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”
M-Net on Thursday confirmed it would broadcast the interview locally a day after its screening on CBS.
“The interview will air on Monday, March 8 at 7.30pm on the M-Net DStv channel 101,” the broadcaster told Sunday Times.
This announcement comes shortly after CBS dropped another bombshell teaser ahead of the highly anticipated interview.
In the latest clip, Meghan accused “The Firm” — a term used by the royal family to describe itself — of having a hand in “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry.
This in reaction to Winfrey asking for her thoughts on the palace's reaction to her speaking out.
“I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent, if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” a sombre Meghan tells Winfrey in the clip.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
