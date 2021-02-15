Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce pregnancy in a loving tribute to Princess Di

Exactly 37 years ago on this date, the news broke that Princess Diana had a regal bun in the oven: she was pregnant with a son who would later be named Harry.

To celebrate their happy news, the duke and duchess released a black and white portrait of themselves lazing on grass in a leafy garden.

In it, the Prince can be seen beaming down at his wife while she reclines with her head in his lap and her hand cradling her baby bump.

The snap was taken by Meghan’s friend, photographer Misan Harriman, who posted it together with a sweet message to the duchess on Twitter.

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” Harriman wrote.

According to Reuters, a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said the baby’s great grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, grandfather Prince Charles and the entire royal family were “delighted” and wished the couple well.

The baby will be Prince Charles’ fifth grandchild, and will be eighth in line to inherit the British throne.