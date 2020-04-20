Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document shows

Britain's Prince Harry appealed to the father of his wife Meghan to call him in the days before he decided to pull out of the couple's star-studded wedding two years ago, documents submitted to London's High Court on Monday showed.

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday tabloid, for breaching her privacy by printing a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, to address the rift between them caused by events on the eve of the wedding.

In a document filed at the High Court ahead of a hearing on Friday, Meghan's lawyers said tabloid newspapers, particularly the Mail, had harassed and humiliated her father, contributed towards the fallout between them, and that the Mail had misquoted from the letter she sent him.

The papers include text messages from the prince to Meghan's father that provide a rare insight into the personal lives of the royals, who fiercely guard their privacy.

The release of the papers comes hours after Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, announced they would no longer work with four of Britain's major tabloid newspapers, which they accuse of false and invasive coverage.

Markle overshadowed the run-up to his daughter's wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018 when he decided not to attend just days beforehand after undergoing heart surgery and following news that he had staged photos with a paparazzi photographer.

He has since given a number of interviews to British tabloids and broadcasters, saying he had been ignored by his daughter.