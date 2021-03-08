A look at Nomzamo Mbatha’s life in LA, role in Coming 2 America and charity work
Following the release of her blockbuster debut in Coming 2 America, Nomzamo Mbatha seems to be having the last laugh despite naysayers who thought her move to America was "dumb".
The now US-based SA actress took a leap of faith when she moved to Los Angeles in 2019.
Dazzling with that "African butter", Mbatha takes on the role of Mirembe in the African inspired film that she stars alongside Hollywood heavyweights Eddie Murphy, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes.
From KwaMashu to Hollywood, we take a look at Mbatha's glamorous life in America, her role as Mirembe and charity work.
Fun times under the U.S sun
As busy as she may be, Nomzamo looks like she enjoys some down time by the pool while enjoying the wonderful California sun.
Role in Coming 2 America
Living up to her name "Nubian Princess", our national treasure has proven that she is fitting for her inclusion in the long-awaited comedy sequel.
As her character Mirembe means “peace”, Mbatha plays a young royal barber in the court of the fictional African kingdom of Zamunda.
She befriends Lavelle Junson (Jermaine Fowler), a young hustler from the streets of Queens who's been brought to the kingdom to take the role of royal prince on discovery that he's the long-lost son of Murphy's King Akeem.
Charity work through her foundation
Although she's been hard at work, Mbatha also finds time to give back to those in need through her foundation, Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation, that helps support marginalized youth, child-headed homes and senior citizens.