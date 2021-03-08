A look at Nomzamo Mbatha’s life in LA, role in Coming 2 America and charity work

Following the release of her blockbuster debut in Coming 2 America, Nomzamo Mbatha seems to be having the last laugh despite naysayers who thought her move to America was "dumb".

The now US-based SA actress took a leap of faith when she moved to Los Angeles in 2019.

Dazzling with that "African butter", Mbatha takes on the role of Mirembe in the African inspired film that she stars alongside Hollywood heavyweights Eddie Murphy, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes.

From KwaMashu to Hollywood, we take a look at Mbatha's glamorous life in America, her role as Mirembe and charity work.