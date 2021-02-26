Actress waited six months before landing her gig in Coming 2 America

Nomzamo rubbing shoulders with Hollywood royalty

This is Nomzamo Mbatha’s Hollywood debutante ball and I have cracked an exclusive invite.



The guest of honour is fashionably late – 30 minutes to be exact. It’s not as extravagant as I make it sound. I’m running out of patience since I have been in a Zoom waiting room for 30 minutes gaping at a blank screen with the words “waiting for host to start this meeting”...