Actress waited six months before landing her gig in Coming 2 America
Nomzamo rubbing shoulders with Hollywood royalty
This is Nomzamo Mbatha’s Hollywood debutante ball and I have cracked an exclusive invite.
The guest of honour is fashionably late – 30 minutes to be exact. It’s not as extravagant as I make it sound. I’m running out of patience since I have been in a Zoom waiting room for 30 minutes gaping at a blank screen with the words “waiting for host to start this meeting”...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.