South Africa

Man arrested with lion bones at Krugersdorp home

By TimesLIVE - 01 March 2021 - 11:23
A Krugersdorp man has been linked to illegal trade in lion bones.
A Krugersdorp man has been linked to illegal trade in lion bones.
Image: Daniel Born

A 37-year-old man is expected to appear in the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Monday for illegal possession of lion bones.

A large amount of dried lion bones were found in a garage packaged in boxes, said police spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu. Bags of bones were also found. The bones are estimated to be worth R2.3m.

The packages appeared to be ready for export.

Mulamu said the suspect’s permits to possess and export lion bones had expired in 2016 and 2020 respectively.

The suspect was arrested on Friday on a charge of contravening the National Environmental Management-Biodiversity Act.

TimesLIVE

Man arrested with 12 boxes of 'lion bones' at OR Tambo International

A 34-year-old man was expected to appear at the Kempton Park Magistrate's court on Thursday for alleged possession of lion bones.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X