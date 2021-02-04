S Mag

Athleisure brand uses a strong African symbol to create realistic sizes for women

Local clothing business Siko Republik changing the game

By Sanet Oberholzer - 04 February 2021 - 11:40

As a founder of Siko Republik, Jabulile Gwala is the kind of woman who takes a passion, turns it into an idea and grows it into a successful clothing business.

Siko Republik is a Brand SA-endorsed athleisure brand that features a signature Nguni-print and was created with the African body shape in mind...

