Athleisure brand uses a strong African symbol to create realistic sizes for women
Local clothing business Siko Republik changing the game
As a founder of Siko Republik, Jabulile Gwala is the kind of woman who takes a passion, turns it into an idea and grows it into a successful clothing business.
Siko Republik is a Brand SA-endorsed athleisure brand that features a signature Nguni-print and was created with the African body shape in mind...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.