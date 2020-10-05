Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from Covid-19

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada, better known as Kenzo, who created his label in Paris in the 1970s, died on Sunday, the brand that still carries his name said.

Aged 81, Takada died of complications linked to Covid-19 at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a residential suburb on the western outskirts of the capital, his spokesperson told French media.

Also known for its perfumes and skincare lines, the Kenzo brand was sold in the early 1990s to LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, and has since had several other creative directors.

Under Kenzo Takada, it was known for its colourful motifs and original silhouettes, which mixed inspirations from Japan, such as the kimono, with other cuts.