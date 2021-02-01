You're not seeing double: these celebs really do have a twin!
We are used to seeing celebrity twins like Major Leagues' Banele and Bandile Mbere and actresses Millicent Mashile and Innocent Sadiki working together.
However, even though most fraternal or identical celebrity twins end up in the same career path, sometimes they choose differently and when we finally see their twin, we think we are seeing double.
We take a look at celebrities you might be surprised to find out have twins.
Sindi Dlathu, actress and co-executive producer in the television series The River has a twin sister that looks like her, named Zanele Sangweni. Considering that Dlathu is a very private person, we are pleased that she shared this part of her personal life with us.
Model Blue Mbombo has a twin sister named Brown Mbombo, and even though the sisters are not identical, they have a very strong resemblance. We love their stunning photo shoots where they showcase their elegant fashion style.
Actor Oros Mampofu has a twin brother named Prince Mampofu. While the one twin is entertaining us on our television screens, the other works as a technical analyst away from the limelight.
The Fast & Furious American actor Mark Sinclair, professionally known as Vin Diesel, has a twin brother named Paul Sinclair. Vin Diesel works in front of the camera and his twin reportedly works behind the scenes in Hollywood.
Nokwanda and Nokubonga Khuzwayo are twin actresses that acted on the television show, Imbewu. Many viewers were confused as to whether it was one actress taking on the show's twin role or not, but after seeing several pictures of them together, it’s now confirmed that they are indeed twins.