Linda Mtoba, Thuso Mbedu & Alicia Keys: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
Living your best life while social distancing has become the new normal and everyone is finding exciting ways to share their lives and interact with each other within this new way of living.
We love the video uploads and beautiful pictures that our favourite celebrities are sharing on their social media, and this weekend brought us some real goodies!
Here is a look at some of what celebville got up to.
In the lead up to her 30th birthday, Actress Linda Mtoba confronted her fears by doing something she had never done before and that was: get tattoos.
Her honest commentary and expressions of fear and excitement showed what it’s really like to get tattooed up. We absolutely love the minimalist and adorable tattoos she got on each wrist.
Even though we can’t necessarily physically dance together because of lockdown restrictions, you can still show off your dance moves by doing dance duets.
Choreographer and dancer Bontle Modiselle did a fun and entertaining dancing duet that reminded us why she is one on SA’s best dancers.
Actress Thuso Mbedu is living her best life in Hollywood and taking good care of her mental and physical well-being.
She shared a video of herself enjoying a scenic walk, dancing and doing cartwheels on what looked like a beautiful Sunday morning. We love to see South Africans living their best lives abroad.
The losing team from the Soweto Derby always has to deal with mockery from the winning team and this weekend was no different.
Natasha Thahane, the Blood & Water actress uploaded a celebratory video expressing her excitement that her team Orlando Pirates won against long time rivals Kaizer Chiefs.
Award winning musician Alicia Keys looked at peace during her nature walk where she was surrounded by endless views of the countryside with beautiful skylines.
She reminded us about the importance of having affirmations and the power of manifestation as we enter a new month.