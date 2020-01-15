Celebrity moms who decided to keep their placentas…and even eat them

While the placenta was routinely considered as medical waste, this is no longer the case. Mothers now have a say regarding what happens to this spectacular organ after childbirth.

Placentophagy, the practice of eating part or all of the placenta is a practice which is often observed in the animal kingdom. The organ provides oxygen and nutrients to the growing bby during pregnancy, also removing waste.

A number of mothers decide to keep the placenta for various reasons, including for cultural purposes, sentimental reasons and beauty treatments.

Some even eat it for the various health benefits it is said to provide which are said to include improved mood, energy and milk supply, as well as the prevention of postpartum depression.

No trend goes unnoticed when it comes to Hollywood, and these celeb moms have publicly shared how they kept their placentas following childbirth...for various reason.