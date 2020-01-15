Celebrity moms who decided to keep their placentas…and even eat them
While the placenta was routinely considered as medical waste, this is no longer the case. Mothers now have a say regarding what happens to this spectacular organ after childbirth.
Placentophagy, the practice of eating part or all of the placenta is a practice which is often observed in the animal kingdom. The organ provides oxygen and nutrients to the growing bby during pregnancy, also removing waste.
A number of mothers decide to keep the placenta for various reasons, including for cultural purposes, sentimental reasons and beauty treatments.
Some even eat it for the various health benefits it is said to provide which are said to include improved mood, energy and milk supply, as well as the prevention of postpartum depression.
No trend goes unnoticed when it comes to Hollywood, and these celeb moms have publicly shared how they kept their placentas following childbirth...for various reason.
KIM KARDASHIAN-WEST
After the birth of her second child, Saint West in 2015, Kim Kardashian shared on her app how she had her placenta frozen, and turned into pills as a way of combatting the baby blues. Kim went on to say: "I had great results and felt so energised and didn't have any signs of depression."
TAMERA MOWRY
Famous twin Tamera Mowry shared how she kept her placenta after her son's birth. The actress and reality star is said to have had the organ liquefied and to be administered with a dropper. The famous mom went one up when she then covinced her twin, Tia, to taste it. The incident which was documented on their reality show was later recounted by the pair during a cover shoot for Essence magazine. Of the experience, Tia said: It's very earthy....it has a little bit of a tang to it....but it's not bad."
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
The eldest of the Kardshian sisters, and mother of three, Kourtney has publicly advocated for placentophlagy. The reality star has referred to the practice as "life changing." On a funny episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney pranked her family by making them think she had prepared placenta for dinner.
BLAC CHYNA
When Blac Chyna was expecting her baby girl with Rob Kardashian, the model and entrepreneur shared how she was considering eating her placenta. During a podcast with Amber Rose, Blac Chyna said: "Just recently I found out some new, cool stuff about not cutting the cord and sending your placenta; you can get these pills to take them after to make you and the baby healthy. If you notice dogs and cats, when they have their babies, they eat the placenta. You're like, 'No, don't do that!' But they do, it's a healthy thing."
