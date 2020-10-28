On getting a chiskop & women empowerment: six quotes from Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida

Newly crowned Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is set to hit the ground running.

From advocating for educational and economic empowerment of women and children to raising mental health awareness, Musida is leaving no stone unturned.

Here are six quotes from the newly crowned beauty queen:

First Venda woman women to win Miss SA

“It took an entire village to get me here and I would like to thank all of you for being my village. I stand here today as your Miss SA with immense pride and joy to be representing such a beautiful nation — one of the first Venda women, but certainly not the last, to become Miss SA.”

Carrying the baton of women empowerment

“Through this platform, I plan to continue and build on the beautiful and powerful legacy left by former Miss SA title-holders and continue to carry the baton of women empowerment that the Miss SA Organisation is built on and continues to strive for.”

Awareness of mental health issues

“I plan to bring more awareness to mental health, especially in rural and disadvantaged areas, because I believe that we need to work on the mind for any change to come about in this country.

“I plan to mobilise various stakeholders and the nation so we can bring about educational empowerment through the tackling of issues such as period poverty among young girls, workshops that teach children about the importance of mental health from a young age, and mentorship programmes for young women so they can be empowered to be agents of their own future.”