On getting a chiskop & women empowerment: six quotes from Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida
Newly crowned Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is set to hit the ground running.
From advocating for educational and economic empowerment of women and children to raising mental health awareness, Musida is leaving no stone unturned.
Here are six quotes from the newly crowned beauty queen:
First Venda woman women to win Miss SA
“It took an entire village to get me here and I would like to thank all of you for being my village. I stand here today as your Miss SA with immense pride and joy to be representing such a beautiful nation — one of the first Venda women, but certainly not the last, to become Miss SA.”
Carrying the baton of women empowerment
“Through this platform, I plan to continue and build on the beautiful and powerful legacy left by former Miss SA title-holders and continue to carry the baton of women empowerment that the Miss SA Organisation is built on and continues to strive for.”
Awareness of mental health issues
“I plan to bring more awareness to mental health, especially in rural and disadvantaged areas, because I believe that we need to work on the mind for any change to come about in this country.
“I plan to mobilise various stakeholders and the nation so we can bring about educational empowerment through the tackling of issues such as period poverty among young girls, workshops that teach children about the importance of mental health from a young age, and mentorship programmes for young women so they can be empowered to be agents of their own future.”
Fighting for basic needs
“I will continue the fight against food insecurity in rural communities because children can only be their best at school when their basic needs are met.
“I believe that all of this will continue the efforts of bringing about economic empowerment in this country, as more children will be given a fair chance at becoming active members of the economy through educational empowerment.”
All dreams are valid
“This platform has not only empowered me, but it has caused a ripple effect that has empowered others too.
“It has empowered a nation of girls just like me, and shows that all dreams are valid, irrespective of your background. My life has been changed forever and the lives of the generations that come after me.”
Cutting my hair was for freedom
“I cut my hair five years ago. I was walking back from gym and realised that I always seek validation through my hair and how I look.
“I saw a salon and went there to cut the very thing that felt like it stifled me. It was for freedom more than anything else. It was about finding myself and not looking outside for it.”