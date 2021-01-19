Gems fails to block interim report on racial discrimination against doctors by medical schemes

The Pretoria high court has struck from the roll the application by the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) and the Board of Healthcare Finders to interdict the public release of an interim report that makes interim findings about racial discrimination against doctors by medical schemes.

The order clears the way for the public release of the interim report, which according to the application papers makes “scathing allegations and findings in relation to Gems (and others)”.

The applicants had urgently approached the court just two hours before the report was due to be publicly released on Sunday.

Handing down her judgment on Tuesday, judge Colleen Collis said the applicants had failed to “convincingly persuade me why they did not deem it necessary and prudent to approach the court earlier on. Nothing prevented them from doing so.”

She said they had conceded in argument that they did know that the public release of the report had been envisaged earlier.